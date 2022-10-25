Previous
Next
Clouds by kjarn
Photo 1000

Clouds

I was pretty certain I wouldn't get a cloud shot for today due to the constant rain but just after lunch we got a little glimpse of what Spring weather should be like. It's thunder, lightning and rain again now.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise