Photo 1000
Clouds
I was pretty certain I wouldn't get a cloud shot for today due to the constant rain but just after lunch we got a little glimpse of what Spring weather should be like. It's thunder, lightning and rain again now.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4466
photos
105
followers
104
following
7
1
2020 -
iPhone 14 Pro Max
25th October 2022 1:37pm
clouds
,
oct22words
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 25th, 2022
