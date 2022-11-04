Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1010
Basilica Cistern
The largest ancient cistern that lies beneath Istanbul
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4476
photos
105
followers
103
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2022 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
turkey
,
cistern
,
istanbul
,
‘basilica
,
cistern’
Mags
ace
Wow! That's one giant Thing if I ever saw one. Cool! Of course, making reference to the Addams Family and Thing.
November 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
Yikes, looks like The Thing from the Addams family.
November 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close