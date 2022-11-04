Previous
Basilica Cistern by kjarn
Photo 1010

Basilica Cistern

The largest ancient cistern that lies beneath Istanbul
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Wow! That's one giant Thing if I ever saw one. Cool! Of course, making reference to the Addams Family and Thing.
November 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Yikes, looks like The Thing from the Addams family.
November 5th, 2022  
