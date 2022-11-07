Sign up
Photo 1013
Temple
Today we travelled to Luxor and visited Karnak Temple
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Tags
holiday
,
temple
,
‘karnak
,
temple’
,
egypty
John Falconer
ace
What a great shot of a fantastic piece of history.
November 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! What an awesome sight!
November 10th, 2022
