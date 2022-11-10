Sign up
Photo 1016
Abu Simbel
We spent part of the day at Abu Simbel
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4483
photos
104
followers
102
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2020 -
Tags
holiday
,
egypt
,
‘abu
,
simbel’
Sarah Bremner
ace
Awesome....and sunshine 😊
November 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and details!
November 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@sarah19
the weather has been perfect every single day so far. Thank you for the fav
November 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
November 15th, 2022
