Abu Simbel by kjarn
Photo 1016

Abu Simbel

We spent part of the day at Abu Simbel
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Sarah Bremner ace
Awesome....and sunshine 😊
November 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and details!
November 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@sarah19 the weather has been perfect every single day so far. Thank you for the fav
November 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
November 15th, 2022  
