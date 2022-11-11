Previous
Next
Learning Arabic by kjarn
Photo 1017

Learning Arabic

We visited a school in a Nubian village and tried to learn some Arabic numbers
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Now that must have been difficult, good that you gave it a try!
November 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana it was lots of fun
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise