View from the hotel

Travelling all day by plane and bus from Egypt to Jordan along with a dose of Egypt belly means all I’ve got for today is the view from the hotel in Aqaba with the Red Sea in the back ground
14th November 2022

ace
@kjarn
Mags ace
Beautiful view! Would love to see the red sea.
November 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Aww hope your tum settles speedily. Beautiful view ❤️
November 16th, 2022  
