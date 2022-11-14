Sign up
Photo 1019
View from the hotel
Travelling all day by plane and bus from Egypt to Jordan along with a dose of Egypt belly means all I’ve got for today is the view from the hotel in Aqaba with the Red Sea in the back ground
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Tags
holiday
,
hotel
,
jordan
,
‘red
,
aqaba
,
sea’
Mags
ace
Beautiful view! Would love to see the red sea.
November 16th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Aww hope your tum settles speedily. Beautiful view ❤️
November 16th, 2022
