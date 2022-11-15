Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1021
Bumpy ride
Went for an early morning camel ride in the Wadi Rum desert
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4487
photos
104
followers
102
following
279% complete
View this month »
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
holiday
,
jordan
,
camel
,
‘wadi
,
rum’
Sarah Bremner
ace
Loving your photos....we had a camel riding experience in Egypt.... unforgettable.
November 17th, 2022
Babs
ace
I have ridden a camel in Israel and of course here at Birubi but this must have been quite an experience. Hope the camel was well behaved.
November 17th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great pov
November 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Love the title and POV! I know you're having fun. =)
November 17th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a great pov!
November 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close