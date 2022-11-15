Previous
Bumpy ride by kjarn
Bumpy ride

Went for an early morning camel ride in the Wadi Rum desert
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Sarah Bremner ace
Loving your photos....we had a camel riding experience in Egypt.... unforgettable.
November 17th, 2022  
Babs ace
I have ridden a camel in Israel and of course here at Birubi but this must have been quite an experience. Hope the camel was well behaved.
November 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great pov
November 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Love the title and POV! I know you're having fun. =)
November 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a great pov!
November 17th, 2022  
