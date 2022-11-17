Previous
The Dead Sea by kjarn
The Dead Sea

We visited the Dead Sea today covered ourselves with mud and floated around
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
How utterly idyllic!
November 19th, 2022  
