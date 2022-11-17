Sign up
Photo 1023
The Dead Sea
We visited the Dead Sea today covered ourselves with mud and floated around
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4489
photos
104
followers
102
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Tags
holiday
,
jordan
,
‘dead
,
sea’
Casablanca
ace
How utterly idyllic!
November 19th, 2022
