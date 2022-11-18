Previous
Mosaics by kjarn
Photo 1024

Mosaics

We saw the beautiful mosaics of the diakonikon completed in 530 at Mount Nebo
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Kathy A

@kjarn
Kathy ace
I find these so fascinating. I probably don't have the patience to do something like this.
November 21st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@randystreat they are amazing aren’t they. Thank you for the fav
November 21st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Amazingly well preserved.
November 21st, 2022  
