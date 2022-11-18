Sign up
Photo 1024
Mosaics
We saw the beautiful mosaics of the diakonikon completed in 530 at Mount Nebo
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
9
3
1
2020 -
iPhone 14 Pro Max
18th November 2022 2:19pm
Public
holiday
,
jordan
,
mosaics
,
‘mount
,
nebo’
Kathy
ace
I find these so fascinating. I probably don't have the patience to do something like this.
November 21st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
they are amazing aren’t they. Thank you for the fav
November 21st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Amazingly well preserved.
November 21st, 2022
