Photo 1025
Ruins
Saw more amazing ruins at Jerash
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4491
photos
104
followers
102
following
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
Views
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th November 2022 4:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
jordan
,
ruins
,
jerash
