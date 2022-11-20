Sign up
Photo 1026
The Golden Girls
There were four single women on the trip, we got along well together and were called the Golden Girls by the rest of the people on the trip
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4492
photos
104
followers
102
following
1026
Tags
holiday
,
jordan
,
golden girls
Babs
ace
I bet you had a whale of a time with lots of chatter and laughs along the way.
November 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
we certainly did
November 23rd, 2022
KWind
ace
Great that you had fun people to hang out with. I admire you for going on such a big trip on your own.
November 23rd, 2022
