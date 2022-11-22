Previous
Sky by kjarn
Photo 1028

Sky

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 44.

I kept my eye out for unusual cloud formations while in Turkey but it was clear blue sky every day. This is the best sky I could find that week
Kathy A

kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
