Staircase by kjarn
Staircase

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 46.

Saw this staircase in a Nubian village near Aswan in Egypt
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
A colorful set of stairs! Interesting patterns like the pyramids.
November 25th, 2022  
