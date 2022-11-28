Previous
Next
People of Turkiye 3 by kjarn
Photo 1034

People of Turkiye 3

Just a bit of bread making
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Brilliant shot! Her smile is wonderful and such an interesting portrait of the lady at work
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise