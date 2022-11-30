Previous
People of Egypt 2 by kjarn
Photo 1036

People of Egypt 2

This lady was showing us how the papyrus pictures are made
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Love the artwork behind her too.
November 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capture & lovely art work.. This would have been so interesting.
November 30th, 2022  
