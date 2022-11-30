Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1036
People of Egypt 2
This lady was showing us how the papyrus pictures are made
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4502
photos
105
followers
103
following
283% complete
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2022 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egypt
,
papyrus
,
people of egypt
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! Love the artwork behind her too.
November 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture & lovely art work.. This would have been so interesting.
November 30th, 2022
