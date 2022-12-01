Sign up
Photo 1037
Books I read in November
From top to bottom:
A general fiction that I enjoyed once it got going
A mystery/ thriller that I enjoyed but was a little bit drawn out in places
A comedy that gave me a few laughs
A crime story that I loved
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4503
photos
105
followers
103
following
