Photo 1038
Street Photography
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 48.
Not the best street photography photo but something about it caught my eye
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4507
photos
105
followers
103
following
Tags
street photography
52 assignments
pf52assignments
Diana
It must have been the grumpy baker, I like it!
December 5th, 2022
