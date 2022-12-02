Previous
Next
Street Photography by kjarn
Photo 1038

Street Photography

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 48.

Not the best street photography photo but something about it caught my eye
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It must have been the grumpy baker, I like it!
December 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise