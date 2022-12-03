Previous
People of Egypt 4 by kjarn
Photo 1039

People of Egypt 4

Our horse and buggy driver in Edfu
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Mags
Looks like a friendly fella. =)
December 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A
@marlboromaam until you deny him a tip
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags
@kjarn Oh! One of those. LOL!
December 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A
@marlboromaam unfortunately every smile or interaction seems to come with the expectation of a tip in the Middle East.
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags
@kjarn That's just sad, but I guess it's the way of world these days.
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
