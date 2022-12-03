Sign up
Photo 1039
People of Egypt 4
Our horse and buggy driver in Edfu
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
egypt
horse and buggy driver
Mags
ace
Looks like a friendly fella. =)
December 3rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
until you deny him a tip
December 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Oh! One of those. LOL!
December 3rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
unfortunately every smile or interaction seems to come with the expectation of a tip in the Middle East.
December 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@kjarn
That's just sad, but I guess it's the way of world these days.
December 3rd, 2022
