Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
People of Egypt 6
This guy jumped on our felucca in the hope of seeing his wares
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4508
photos
105
followers
103
following
285% complete
View this month »
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2022 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jewellery
,
egypt
Diana
ace
another fabulous shot of the people! He has some beautiful looking stuff, did you buy anything Kathy?
December 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I bought the blue necklace with tiny stones on the far left of the photo
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close