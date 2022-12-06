Previous
Next
People of Egypt 6 by kjarn
Photo 1042

People of Egypt 6

This guy jumped on our felucca in the hope of seeing his wares
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
another fabulous shot of the people! He has some beautiful looking stuff, did you buy anything Kathy?
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana I bought the blue necklace with tiny stones on the far left of the photo
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise