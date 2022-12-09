Previous
Next
Artificial Light by kjarn
Photo 1045

Artificial Light

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 49.

9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I had no idea what this was until I read your tag. It makes an interesting abstract
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise