Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1050
People of Egypt 9
A purely accidental shot as he stepped in front of the view I was taking. The background ended up being too cluttered so I tried out the new background remover on the phone
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4516
photos
105
followers
103
following
287% complete
View this month »
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
2020 -
Taken
8th December 2022 9:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egypt
Carole Sandford
ace
It works well doesn’t it? A great photo considering it was accidental!
December 13th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@carole_sandford
it does work well although not in every photo, you really need to have one main subject otherwise it gets a bit confused. This photo is probably way better than what I was trying to take 🤣
December 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@kjarn
I agree that you have to pick the right shot.
December 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great portrait!
December 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close