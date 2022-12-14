Previous
Next
People of Egypt 9 by kjarn
Photo 1050

People of Egypt 9

A purely accidental shot as he stepped in front of the view I was taking. The background ended up being too cluttered so I tried out the new background remover on the phone
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
It works well doesn’t it? A great photo considering it was accidental!
December 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@carole_sandford it does work well although not in every photo, you really need to have one main subject otherwise it gets a bit confused. This photo is probably way better than what I was trying to take 🤣
December 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
@kjarn I agree that you have to pick the right shot.
December 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great portrait!
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise