Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1052
Candle light
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 50.
I had so many ideas that only worked in my head unfortunately
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4518
photos
105
followers
103
following
288% complete
View this month »
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2022 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle light
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully taken
December 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love this Kathy!
December 16th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you for the fav
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close