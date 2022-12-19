Sign up
Photo 1055
Christmas 6
A lovely nativity scene in the shopping centre
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4521
photos
105
followers
103
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2022 6:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
nativity scene
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, so beautifully done and captured.
December 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
December 19th, 2022
