Photo 1056
People of Egypt 11
These kids were really cute
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4522
photos
105
followers
103
following
289% complete
3
1
2020 -
iPhone 14 Pro Max
11th November 2022 5:00pm
Tags
children
,
egypt
Diana
ace
They sure are, love the yellow sandals :-)
December 20th, 2022
