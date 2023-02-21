Sign up
Previous
Next
52 / 365
Purple Ice Plant
My phone came up with its of names for this flower so I chose the one I like best.
Ordinarily I would move around so as not to get the wall in the photo but I quite like all the textures.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
8
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4585
photos
109
followers
106
following
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2023 10:06am
purple
flower
pink
Dawn
ace
Nice textures and a lovely image of this iceplant
February 21st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
It really is a nice composition. It looks like a button joining grass and concrete
February 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely colour.
February 21st, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fantastic colour
February 21st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@sarah19
thank you for the fav Sarah
February 21st, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Yes nice, it's almost floating.
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and colour, I quite like the textured wall there.
February 21st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
February 21st, 2023
