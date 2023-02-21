Previous
Purple Ice Plant by kjarn
52 / 365

Purple Ice Plant

My phone came up with its of names for this flower so I chose the one I like best.

Ordinarily I would move around so as not to get the wall in the photo but I quite like all the textures.
21st February 2023

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dawn
Nice textures and a lovely image of this iceplant
February 21st, 2023  
moni kozi
It really is a nice composition. It looks like a button joining grass and concrete
February 21st, 2023  
Babs
What a lovely colour.
February 21st, 2023  
Sarah Bremner
Fantastic colour
February 21st, 2023  
Kathy A
@sarah19 thank you for the fav Sarah
February 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer
Yes nice, it's almost floating.
February 21st, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous shot and colour, I quite like the textured wall there.
February 21st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely!
February 21st, 2023  
