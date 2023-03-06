Previous
Cosmos by kjarn
65 / 365

Cosmos

Really pretty colour
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
17% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful close up and detail, such a fabulous colour too.
March 6th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
March 6th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
So bright and cheerful
March 6th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@sugarmuser thank you for the fav Sharon
March 6th, 2023  
KWind ace
Gorgeous!
March 6th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@kwind thank you for the fav Kim
March 6th, 2023  
