Previous
184 / 365
Lambertia Formosa
Otherwise known as Mountain Devil.
Spotted this while wandering in the bush with the grandchildren
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
flower
,
bush
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture, love the shapes and colour.
July 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
July 3rd, 2023
