Lambertia Formosa by kjarn
Lambertia Formosa

Otherwise known as Mountain Devil.

Spotted this while wandering in the bush with the grandchildren
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana
What a wonderful find and capture, love the shapes and colour.
July 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
July 3rd, 2023  
