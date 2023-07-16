Previous
Sorbet by kjarn
Sorbet

Pastries and sorbet are firm favourites in this part of the world and today I enjoyed a dragonfruit sorbet in Bratislava
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Dawn ace
Looks nice
July 17th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing, thought that said dragonfly for a minute.
July 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous, love your matching nail polish too.
July 17th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer who knows, it might be 🤣
July 17th, 2023  
