Sorbet
Pastries and sorbet are firm favourites in this part of the world and today I enjoyed a dragonfruit sorbet in Bratislava
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4
4
2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max
16th July 2023 11:08am
holiday
,
bratislava
,
sorbet
Dawn
ace
Looks nice
July 17th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Amazing, thought that said dragonfly for a minute.
July 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Looks fabulous, love your matching nail polish too.
July 17th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
who knows, it might be 🤣
July 17th, 2023
