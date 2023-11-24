Sign up
Candles
For the word of the day
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
John Falconer
ace
Terrific closeup.
November 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus on the wicks!
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
You are well stocked up in case we have a power cut.
November 24th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely done.
November 24th, 2023
