Previous
Candles by kjarn
328 / 365

Candles

For the word of the day
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific closeup.
November 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus on the wicks!
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
You are well stocked up in case we have a power cut.
November 24th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely done.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise