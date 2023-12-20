Sign up
354 / 365
Books
Another massive pile just waiting to be read
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Comments
5
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2023 9:19am
Tags
books
dec23words
JackieR
ace
Read a few of these!
December 19th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
That's one big pile
December 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A few familiar ones there. That should keep you going for a while.
December 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
these are the ones that don't fit on the many book cases 😊
December 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An impressive pile! I hope it' not just for December :-)
December 19th, 2023
