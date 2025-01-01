Sign up
1 / 365
Happy New Year
The closest I got to the celebrations was watching on the telly.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
7
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5260
photos
125
followers
119
following
0% complete
View this month »
Tags
tv
,
fireworks
,
happy new year
Mags
ace
Extraordinary shot!
January 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
its off the TV, I took a zillion shots just to get a few decent ones. Thank you for the fav
January 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
@kjarn
LOL! Well you did well!
January 1st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Looking forward to being in Sydney next week and catching up with family there. Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Same here! Don’t know that I’d actually want to be amongst the crowds there, either in Sydney or London. This is a super shot.
January 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ankers70
Happy New Year to you too. Thank you for the fav
January 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@carole_sandford
I did it one year and never again!
January 1st, 2025
