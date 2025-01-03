Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Luke
I didn't take this as he lives in LA but it was sent to me, I did a teeny bit of editing and I like it
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5262
photos
125
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
son
,
luke
Diana
ace
Wonderful portrait and light.
January 3rd, 2025
