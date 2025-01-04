Previous
Katies by kjarn
Katies

Katies has been a very popular clothing store in Australia for 68 years but has now gone into voluntary administration. I dropped in to see if there were any bargains but was a bit late.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Oh dear, even the mannequins are stripped bare :0
Very sad that this has happened. I believe some Millers & Rivers stores will also be closing as they're owned by the one group.
January 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
At least you got a fabulous photo op! So many stores closing here too.
January 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@leggzy This will affect Katies, Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Autograph, W Lane and Crossroads. All Katies are closing and over 50% of the others. I shop at two shopping centres mainly and there's a Katies and Noni B at one and a Millers and Rockmans at the other, all four are closing.
January 4th, 2025  
Wylie ace
This is good though!
January 4th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Futuristic shot!
January 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
They are still selling bare (bear) skins, you could start a new trend ha ha. We have Rockmans, Noni B, Millers and Rivers here in the bay and only Rockmans is closing at the moment.
January 4th, 2025  
