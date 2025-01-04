Sign up
4 / 365
Katies
Katies has been a very popular clothing store in Australia for 68 years but has now gone into voluntary administration. I dropped in to see if there were any bargains but was a bit late.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5263
photos
125
followers
119
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
363
364
365
366
1
2
3
4
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th December 2024 3:40pm
Tags
katies
,
closing their doors
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Oh dear, even the mannequins are stripped bare :0
Very sad that this has happened. I believe some Millers & Rivers stores will also be closing as they're owned by the one group.
January 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
At least you got a fabulous photo op! So many stores closing here too.
January 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
This will affect Katies, Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Autograph, W Lane and Crossroads. All Katies are closing and over 50% of the others. I shop at two shopping centres mainly and there's a Katies and Noni B at one and a Millers and Rockmans at the other, all four are closing.
January 4th, 2025
Wylie
ace
This is good though!
January 4th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Futuristic shot!
January 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
They are still selling bare (bear) skins, you could start a new trend ha ha. We have Rockmans, Noni B, Millers and Rivers here in the bay and only Rockmans is closing at the moment.
January 4th, 2025
