5 / 365
Juxtaposition
Modern buildings at the back, brand new library in the middle and old church at the front
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
church
,
library
,
juxtaposition
Kathy
Lots of patterns and colors. well spotted
January 5th, 2025
