Joshua by kjarn
6 / 365

Joshua

Had a day out with my oldest grandie. We went to see Paddington goes to Peru
6th January 2025

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Babs ace
What a great shot. He is so grown up now
January 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing he is 16 and towers over me!
January 6th, 2025  
