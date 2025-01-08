Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Geometry
Popped into the loo at the shops and this took my eye. I've never had so many people stay at me with a look of wonder before
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5267
photos
125
followers
119
following
1
1
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6th January 2025 12:43pm
bathroom
geometry
loo
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
That's an amazing variety of angled tiles....well spotted & fab shot.
January 8th, 2025
