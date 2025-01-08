Previous
Geometry by kjarn
8 / 365

Geometry

Popped into the loo at the shops and this took my eye. I've never had so many people stay at me with a look of wonder before
@kjarn
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
That's an amazing variety of angled tiles....well spotted & fab shot.
