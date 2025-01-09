Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Queen Victoria Building
Birthday lunch with a friend
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
8
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5268
photos
125
followers
119
following
2% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
queen victoria building
,
qvb
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful building, I love those windows. In case it is your Birthday Kathy, wishing you a great one :-)
January 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yes it is my birthday, thank you
January 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous window. Happy Birthday.
January 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful POV. Happy Birthday to you!
January 9th, 2025
Christina
ace
Wow superb pov
January 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you and thank you for the fav Issi
January 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@christinav
thank you for the fav Christina
January 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Amazing pov! Such a beautiful building. Happy Birthday.
January 9th, 2025
