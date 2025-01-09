Previous
Queen Victoria Building by kjarn
9 / 365

Queen Victoria Building

Birthday lunch with a friend
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful building, I love those windows. In case it is your Birthday Kathy, wishing you a great one :-)
January 9th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana yes it is my birthday, thank you
January 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous window. Happy Birthday.
January 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful POV. Happy Birthday to you!
January 9th, 2025  
Christina ace
Wow superb pov
January 9th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann thank you and thank you for the fav Issi
January 9th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@christinav thank you for the fav Christina
January 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Amazing pov! Such a beautiful building. Happy Birthday.
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact