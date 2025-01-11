Previous
QVB by kjarn
QVB

The Queen Victoria Building is such a beautiful building
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
A two minute walk from my old apartment and a favourite haunt 🥰❤️ Super shot and a happy memory raised.
January 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Such a gorgeous building. Thank you for the fav
January 11th, 2025  
