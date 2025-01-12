Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Sydney Harbour
That cruise ship is big but I liked just how big it looks from the ferry I was on
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5271
photos
125
followers
119
following
3% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 9:45am
Tags
sydney
,
circular quay
,
cruise ship
,
sydney harbour
Kathy
ace
I like what you see.
January 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
It is huge isn't it. Makes you wonder how they manage to float, ha ha.
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool perspective! That's one big boat!
January 12th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Massive is the word that comes to mind! Good pov to illustrate that.
January 12th, 2025
