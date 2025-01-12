Previous
Sydney Harbour by kjarn
12 / 365

Sydney Harbour

That cruise ship is big but I liked just how big it looks from the ferry I was on
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
3% complete

Kathy ace
I like what you see.
January 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is huge isn't it. Makes you wonder how they manage to float, ha ha.
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool perspective! That's one big boat!
January 12th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Massive is the word that comes to mind! Good pov to illustrate that.
January 12th, 2025  
