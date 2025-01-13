Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Gadigal Station
One of the new Sydney metro stations
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
6
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5272
photos
125
followers
119
following
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 1:08pm
station
,
metro
,
gadigal
amyK
ace
Great capture; looks rather surreal
January 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@amyk
it sure does. Thank you for the fav
January 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
what a great shot of this unusual looking station, very futuristic.
January 13th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
It is all very sleek looking. Great shot & pov
January 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
The new stations are amazing. Thank you for the fav
January 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
Thank you for the fav
January 13th, 2025
