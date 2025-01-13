Previous
Gadigal Station by kjarn
Gadigal Station

One of the new Sydney metro stations
Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
amyK ace
Great capture; looks rather surreal
January 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@amyk it sure does. Thank you for the fav
January 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
what a great shot of this unusual looking station, very futuristic.
January 13th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
It is all very sleek looking. Great shot & pov
January 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana The new stations are amazing. Thank you for the fav
January 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@leggzy Thank you for the fav
January 13th, 2025  
