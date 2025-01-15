Previous
Rust by kjarn
15 / 365

Rust

A little rusty owl sitting in my garden
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
He is gorgeous, I want one
January 15th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing I've had him for many years, can't remember where I got him from
January 15th, 2025  
moni kozi
So cute!
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact