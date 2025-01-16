Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
16 / 365
Symmetry
Escalators at Waterloo Metro Station
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5275
photos
126
followers
120
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
escalator
,
symmetry
,
52wc-2025-w3
Diana
ace
This is another fabulous capture of these wonderful golden lines and intricate wall patterns. I have been there donkeys years ago and it sure was not this beautiful.
January 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I'm not sure where you went years ago as this metro station only opened last August. Thank you for the fav
January 16th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Oh nice symmetry
January 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close