Symmetry by kjarn
Symmetry

Escalators at Waterloo Metro Station
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
This is another fabulous capture of these wonderful golden lines and intricate wall patterns. I have been there donkeys years ago and it sure was not this beautiful.
January 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana I'm not sure where you went years ago as this metro station only opened last August. Thank you for the fav
January 16th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Oh nice symmetry
January 16th, 2025  
