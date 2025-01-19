Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Let there be Light
A most unusual light in the loo at the club
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
5
1
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5278
photos
126
followers
120
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
monkey
,
bathroom
,
loo
Babs
That's different isn't it I thought it looks more like a lion than a monkey
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
@onewing
I originally wrote lion but then when I zoomed in on the phone it looked more like a monkey 🤷♀️
January 19th, 2025
Diana
Fabulous find and capture, it looks like one of those out of planet of the apes ;-)
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana
Yes it does. Thank you for the fav
January 19th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
Quite a fancy light for the loo
January 19th, 2025
