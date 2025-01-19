Previous
Let there be Light by kjarn
19 / 365

Let there be Light

A most unusual light in the loo at the club
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
That's different isn't it I thought it looks more like a lion than a monkey
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing I originally wrote lion but then when I zoomed in on the phone it looked more like a monkey 🤷‍♀️
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, it looks like one of those out of planet of the apes ;-)
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes it does. Thank you for the fav
January 19th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Quite a fancy light for the loo
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact