Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
Templetree
A deciduous plant species of the genus Plumeria (frangipani)
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5279
photos
126
followers
120
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
church
,
temple
,
frangipani
Diana
ace
I have not seen such a gorgeous colour here but would love to have it! Lovely composition and capture.
January 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous colour.
January 20th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Such a beautiful colour. Love your composition with the old church.
January 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
Thank you for the fav Linda
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close