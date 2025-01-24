Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Blue and White
I liked this old building I saw in Balmain
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
3
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5283
photos
126
followers
120
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue and white
,
balmain
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Oooh I like it too...gorgeous old building, would love to be able to peek inside
January 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
Me too but it was all locked up. Thank you for the fav
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
what a fabulous shot of this beautiful building, I love the lion on the top!
January 24th, 2025
