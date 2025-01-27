Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
27 / 365
Falun Dafa
I spotted these people doing their Falun Dafa at the Town Hall
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5286
photos
127
followers
121
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parramatta
,
town hall
,
falun dafa
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
What a beautiful old Town Hall in amongst the new modern buildings. I have no idea what Falun Dafa is....
January 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@leggzy
Neither did I until I put this photo on the computer and read the sign. It's a spiritual practice that involves meditation, exercises and moral principles founded in China in the early 1990s. It is similar to tai chi but focuses more on the moral principles where tai chi focuses more on the physical movements. Thank you for the fav
January 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close