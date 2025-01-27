Previous
I spotted these people doing their Falun Dafa at the Town Hall
Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
What a beautiful old Town Hall in amongst the new modern buildings. I have no idea what Falun Dafa is....
January 27th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@leggzy Neither did I until I put this photo on the computer and read the sign. It's a spiritual practice that involves meditation, exercises and moral principles founded in China in the early 1990s. It is similar to tai chi but focuses more on the moral principles where tai chi focuses more on the physical movements. Thank you for the fav
January 27th, 2025  
