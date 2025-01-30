Previous
Roulettes by kjarn
30 / 365

Roulettes

I was disappointed that the weather was so cloudy and dark but it actually looks quite dramatic
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks amazing Kathy, what a great shot and scene.
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact