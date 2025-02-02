Sign up
33 / 365
The Manly Mermaid
Street art by Rachel Giddens, a muralist based in London.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
mural
,
street art
Diana
ace
How absolutely gorgeous Kathy, fabulous find and capture of this beautiful mural.
February 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diane
February 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Fantastic street art, what a beautiful find. fav.
February 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
thank you for the fav Babs
February 2nd, 2025
