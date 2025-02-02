Previous
The Manly Mermaid by kjarn
33 / 365

The Manly Mermaid

Street art by Rachel Giddens, a muralist based in London.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How absolutely gorgeous Kathy, fabulous find and capture of this beautiful mural.
February 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diane
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Fantastic street art, what a beautiful find. fav.
February 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing thank you for the fav Babs
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact