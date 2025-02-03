Previous
Sad by kjarn
34 / 365

Sad

I seem to be seeing more and more of this around Sydney these days
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So well captured, sad that it is happening more and more all over the world.
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact