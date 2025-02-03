Sign up
34 / 365
Sad
I seem to be seeing more and more of this around Sydney these days
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5293
photos
127
followers
121
following
9% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sad
,
homeless
,
begging
Diana
ace
So well captured, sad that it is happening more and more all over the world.
February 3rd, 2025
