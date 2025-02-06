Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
The Jetty
I took a trip up north to Catherine Hill Bay to visit a friend, such a gorgeous little town
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5296
photos
127
followers
121
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jetty
,
catherine hill bay
,
coal loader
Babs
ace
When you said you were going to Catherine Hill Bay I wondered if you would take a photo of the jetty.
Hope you had a good day.
February 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I wanted to get closer but the tide was coming in and the rocks were hurting my feet 😂 We did have a nice day.
February 6th, 2025
Hope you had a good day.