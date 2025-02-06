Previous
The Jetty by kjarn
The Jetty

I took a trip up north to Catherine Hill Bay to visit a friend, such a gorgeous little town
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
When you said you were going to Catherine Hill Bay I wondered if you would take a photo of the jetty.
Hope you had a good day.
February 6th, 2025  
@onewing I wanted to get closer but the tide was coming in and the rocks were hurting my feet 😂 We did have a nice day.
February 6th, 2025  
